Donald Trump's Son Suggests His Dad Did Tell James Comey To Lay Off Flynn Probe | HuffPost

According to the article: "...Donald Trump’s eldest son seemed to confirm fired FBI director James Comey’s testimony that the president requested Comey end the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn’s contacts with Russian officials, contradicting his father’s repeated denials.

In a Fox News interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, a Trump ally, the younger Trump said there was “no ambiguity” in the president’s request to Comey, made during a Feb. 14 Oval Office meeting.

“When he tells you to do something, guess what? There’s no ambiguity in it, there’s no, ‘Hey, I’m hoping,’” Donald Trump Jr. told Pirro on Saturday. “You and I are friends: ‘Hey, I hope this happens, but you’ve got to do your job.’ That’s what he told Comey.”.."