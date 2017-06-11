Newsvine

Ex-Prosecutor Refused Trump's Call, Got Fired The Next Day | HuffPost

From the article: "...The number of times I would’ve been expected to be called by the president of the United States would be zero.Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara..."

It seems Trump has a pattern of contacting law enforcement, against protocol and a common sense acknowledgement of right and wrong.

Preet Bharara reported the contact to the AG, Sessions, and he was fired twenty-two hours later.

Don't play ball, it seems you're cut off the team. Trump doesn't seem to grasp the concept the team is the constitution, not DJT.

 

