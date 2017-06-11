Is President Trump Guilty Of Obstruction Of Justice? James Comey Laid Out The Case : NPR

The case for obstruction of justice.

From the Article: "...Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford attempted a Trump defense, noting that the president has already tweeted publicly that he "is not real fond of this investigation."...

He is telling 6 billion people he doesn't like it, Lankford noted, before asking this: "Do you think there's a difference in that?"

Without missing a beat, Comey answered — absolutely, there was a difference.

"I think there's a big difference in kicking superior officers out of the Oval Office, looking the FBI director in the eye and saying, 'Hope you'll let this go,' " Comey shot back. "I think if our — if the agents, as good as they are, heard the president of the United States did that ... there's a real risk of a chilling effect on their work. That's why we kept it so tight." "

And Trumps own words, from the article..." ..."I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job," Trump told Lavrov and other Russian officials gathered in the Oval Office exactly one month ago, according to The New York Times. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. Now, that's taken off."...

In his testimony, Comey made note of that, mentioning that Trump brought up his firing as evidence that the investigation would lighten up now.... And that doesn't mean his political problem is going away. Even if Mueller doesn't believe the standard for criminal prosecution of obstruction is met, his findings, if he puts credence in Comey's testimony, could be damning and lay the foundation for articles of impeachment when or if Democrats wrest back control of Congress at some point in the Trump presidency."