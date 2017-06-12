The Simple Case Against Trump

The case against Trump?

Congress explicitly banned foreign contributions to candidates in 1966, and has strengthened the ban twice since then—once following the Watergate scandal, and again in the 1990s, after Chinese interests made soft money contributions to the DNC to help reelect then-President Bill Clinton.

The ban now makes it illegal to solicit foreign contributions—a prohibition Trump flagrantly violated during last year’s presidential campaign. The Trump campaign repeatedly solicited money from foreign sources, including members of parliament in the United Kingdom and Australia—even after two watchdog groups complained first to the FEC and then to the Justice Department.

The Russia scandal is unfolding amid growing concern about the role of foreign money in U.S. elections across the board. The Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United v. FEC ruling has made it easier for big-spending nonprofits, which operate outside the disclosure rules, to influence elections—creating dangerous avenues for secret foreign money, say Democrats on Capitol Hill....

“What the Russians have done here, and what this statute [banning foreign intervention] deals with, is a problem that is broader and deeper than ad hoc corruption of a government decision,” says Fred Wertheimer, president of Democracy 21, which co-filed the complaints about Trump’s foreign solicitations. “This goes to the corruption of our democracy. So the stakes are much higher here.”

