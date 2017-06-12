Biographer On 'Lying' Donald Trump: He Tried To Intimidate Me With Tapes, Too | HuffPost

The Liar exposed.

From the article: "....

Biographer Timothy O’Brien knows exactly what booted FBI Director James Comey is going through. Like Comey, O’Brien was accused of lying by Donald Trump — and Trump threatened to reveal tapes of the conversations. But the litigious real estate developer eventually admitted in a deposition that he was the one who had misrepresented the truth 30 times — and acknowledged that he had no tapes.

Trump sued O’Brien in 2005 for $5 billion over his book TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald. But Trump lost the case, and ended up admitting to a litany of lies at his 2007 deposition..."

There's no way he's no going under oath to testify willingly.