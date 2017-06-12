Trump as Julius Caesar -- What could go wrong? (opinion) - CNN.com

Shakespeare's play misinterpreted and vilified by the those unable or unwilling to understand the meaning of the timeless play.

"... Eustis' production may present Trump as a vulgar demagogue -- quelle horreur! -- but it makes crystal clear that assassinating him is the worst possible thing his opponents could do....

That is, after all, the message of Shakespeare's play. (High school students learn this; so should Donald Trump, Jr.) Brutus and Cassius assassinate Caesar because they think he's going to transform Rome's democracy into a personal empire; as a result of the violence they unleash, Caesar's nephew Octavius is able to use the army to establish his own empire instead. The last representatives of democracy end up committing suicide rather than be captured by the enemy....

If anything, portraying Julius Caesar as Donald Trump is unfair to Caesar. The Caesar of history and of Shakespeare's original, at least, had earned credibility in war, instead of dodging the Vietnam draft. In Eustis' production, Caesar's aides have the grace to look embarrassed when anyone mentions his war record. It's also hard to understand why Brutus, a democrat of rich integrity, admires Caesar's personal qualities and is so conflicted about betraying him....

But we in no way celebrate Caesar-Trump's murder. When Elizabeth Marvel's female Mark Anthony shows the audience Caesar's bloodied jacket, ripped with knife wounds, we feel her grief, and we, like the Roman crowd, are whipped into a frenzy of revulsion at the pity of this violence...

It matters, then, that Fox News and their allies are determinedly misrepresenting this production in order to pressure corporate donors. It seems to have worked: a spokesman for Delta objected to the "graphic staging" of this production, in which "artistic and creative direction crossed the line on standards of good taste." (That strongly suggests a spokesman who hasn't seen the show -- or didn't know Shakespeare's Caesar contained an assassination scene.) ..."