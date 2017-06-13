Journalists Face New Limits On Press Access In Covering Congress | HuffPost

Gimme a break. Now they are too good to have to answer questions about their actions? They don't make themselves accessible to their voters at town halls or other meetings? They won't meet them in their offices or take their phone calls? They don't think they should have to explain their actions? The press reports to the people that elected them, details their actions and reactions. They are the windows we see Congress through.

Gimme a break. We pay their salaries. We vote them in and can vote them OUT.