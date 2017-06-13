Newsvine

Trump's Personal Attorney Reportedly Bragged About Getting Rid Of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara | HuffPost

Boy, is Trump's attorney something! He can't seem to keep his mouth shut. But I found this interesting.

From the article: "...

Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer in the Russia investigation, has boasted to friends and colleagues that he played a central role in the firing of Preet Bharara, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, according to four people familiar with the conversations.

Kasowitz told Trump, “This guy is going to get you,” according to a person familiar with Kasowitz’s account.

Those who know Kasowitz say he is sometimes prone to exaggerating when regaling them with his exploits. But if true, his assertion adds to the mystery surrounding the motive and timing of Bharara’s firing...."

 

