Ivanka Trump Mistakes Judaism As One of The World's Largest Religions

Ivanka and facts don't seem to go hand in hand. Doesn't anyone in that family read up before they travel? Wikipedia could have informed her of the basic facts of the area she was traveling as gulp...a representative of the American people.
Ivanka and facts don't seem to go hand in hand. Doesn't anyone in that family read up before they travel? Wikipedia could have informed her of the basic facts of the area she was traveling as gulp...a representative of the American people.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment