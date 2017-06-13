AP FACT CHECK: The trophies in Trump's display Cabinet

Trump bragged about the following:

From the article: "..."Great success, including MS-13. They're being thrown out in record numbers and rapidly. And they're being depleted. They'll all be gone pretty soon."...

THE FACTS: There's no publicly available information to back up Trump's claim that this violent gang is about to disappear....

I recently returned from a trip overseas that included deals for more than $350 billion worth of military and economic investment in the United States. These deals will bring many thousands of jobs to our country and, in fact, will bring millions of jobs ultimately and help Saudi Arabia take a greater role in providing stability and security in that region."...

THE FACTS: Trump's $350 billion figure includes hundreds of billions of dollars in aspirational deals with Saudi Arabia that have not been signed yet and could be revised or eliminated. He's relying on a 20- to 30-year projection of what the government believes will be the contracts' long-term value because of the cost of sustaining them....

I will say that never has there been a president -- with few exceptions; in the case of FDR, he had a major Depression to handle — who's passed more legislation...

THE FACTS: He has little to show for his first five months in office, in concrete ways, other than the confirmation of a justice....

Trump's two immediate predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, accomplished more in their early months. Trump has achieved no major legislation. The bills he is counting up are little more than housekeeping measures — things like naming a courthouse and a VA health care center,..."

All brag and boast but little real action.