Donald Trump Just Decided To Block A Bunch Of People On Twitter | HuffPost

He can dish it but he can't take it. From the article: "...

But for First Amendment watchdogs, it is a troublesome trend that they’ve been trying to stave off through a mix of advocacy and subtle legal threats.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University is representing the legion of the Trump-blocked. Their argument has been that there is something fundamentally unconstitutional about a president restricting access to what are definitionally public proclamations. ...

“Twitter is many things at once,” the Institute’s executive director, Jameel Jaffer, told HuffPost. “It is a broadcast mechanism and being blocked from the president’s Twitter account means it is harder to get access to his statements on Twitter and sometimes those statements are important.... If you’re a critic you don’t have access on the same terms as everyone else.”..."