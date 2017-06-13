Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 3 Seeds: 247 Comments: 703 Since: Mar 2017

Donald Trump Just Decided To Block A Bunch Of People On Twitter | HuffPost

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

He can dish it but he can't take it. From the article: "...

But for First Amendment watchdogs, it is a troublesome trend that they’ve been trying to stave off through a mix of advocacy and subtle legal threats.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University is representing the legion of the Trump-blocked. Their argument has been that there is something fundamentally unconstitutional about a president restricting access to what are definitionally public proclamations. ...

“Twitter is many things at once,” the Institute’s executive director, Jameel Jaffer, told HuffPost. “It is a broadcast mechanism and being blocked from the president’s Twitter account means it is harder to get access to his statements on Twitter and sometimes those statements are important.... If you’re a critic you don’t have access on the same terms as everyone else.”..."

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor