This new banking bill would make consumers pay - Chicago Tribune

Another example of Republicans working to protect their backers...not the American people. Haven't we learned how devastating it can be to the economy when banks have unchecked power? It wasn't that long ago the public had to bail them out.

From the article: "....

"...Instead of thoughtfully fixing Dodd-Frank's problems, the bill goes another way. It opens the door to abusive consumer lending practices and allows bankers to invest in speculative, risky deals without much fear of regulatory restraint or retaliation...

"I've never seen so many bad ideas jammed into one bill," said Rep. Stephen Lynch, a Democrat from Massachusetts, during a committee hearing. Later from the House floor he labeled the legislation a "real stinker."..."