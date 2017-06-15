Political Violence in the Era of Trump - The Atlantic

This is an article written about candidate Trump.

From the article:"...

The central premise of a Trump presidency is violence, and the coercive threat of violence: building a wall and intimidating Mexico into paying for it, banning immigrants based on religion, expanding the country’s already-expansive deportation protocol, and punishing women for abortions. His rhetoric has been explicitly linked by prominent Republicans with tragedies such as the Charleston massacre. That the candidate himself regularly speaks threateningly about women and minorities and has prescribed violence at his own events are not facts ancillary to his candidacy, but core features of its appeal. A vote for Donald Trump is, among other things, a vote for a wide promulgation of violence...."

Violence and threats of violence breeds anger.

And yes, I know the Washington shooter was a Sanders supporter, but there have been many incidents of Trump supporters attacking people, including the newly elected Representative that body slammed the reporter for asking a question.

The President needs to stop demonizing those that oppose him. He is the leader of our country and must set an example of what is right instead of what is petulant.