Rep. Steve King Says Obama Is Partly To Blame For Alexandria Shooting | HuffPost

How low can he go?

Although King does have a point about the nation being divided, he is clearly unaware that his own hateful rhetoric — especially toward people who are not white, Christian or U.S.-born — contributes to the divide.

In 2016, King said on “All In With Chris Hayes” on MSNBC that people who are white have contributed to civilization more than any other “subgroup.”

In March, he suggested that Muslim children were preventing “our civilization” from being restored.

And in April, when a King staffer failed to show up for a meeting with a Latina constituent who called him out for the runaround, he responded with a tweet that said, “Do you always lie in English?”..."