AP-NORC poll: Just 1 in 5 support Trump's move to fire Comey

A poll the Pres isn't going to like.

From the article: "...

A clear majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump has tried to interfere with the investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion, a new poll released Thursday shows. Just one in five support his decision to oust James Comey from the FBI.

Following Comey's blockbuster appearance before Congress, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows 68 percent of Americans are at least moderately concerned about the possibility that Trump or his campaign associates had inappropriate ties to Russia. Almost half of Americans say they're very concerned. Only 3 in 10 say they're not that concerned.

Americans largely view the issue along partisan lines. Sixty-two percent of Republicans say they're not very concerned or not at all concerned about any Russia ties. Though just over half of Americans say they disapprove of Trump's firing of Comey, the number grows to 79 percent among Democrats. Overall, only 22 percent of Americans support Comey's dismissal...."