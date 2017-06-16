Trump Confirms He Is Under Investigation And Blames His Own Justice Department | HuffPost

Somehow it's never his fault....according to Trump, he did nothing to trigger the appearance of obstruction, the list of all the people he fired not a link in his mind, his statement converse to the facts not computing in his mind, the proven documented actions by members of his campaign that would have triggered a full investigation months ago, he dismisses.... The very idea that Trump's (I believe he considers being the President secondary to being Trump) actions will be reviewed by the Judicial system seems to be beyond his comprehension.

Everything he can't comprehend should disqualify him from being President...in my opinion.