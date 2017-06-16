KING: Donald Trump's presidency is a dumpster fire - NY Daily News

An excellent, thought provoking commentary by Shaun King.

From the article: "...

...Donald Trump has been President for less than 150 days and is already facing an obstruction of justice investigation. ...judges and courts have unanimously rejected his horrible Muslim ban, but he continues to push and advocate for it anyway. He continues to publicly mock the way people look or sound. He continues to tell outrageous lies that are publicly debunked within seconds. He threw a party for the passage of a health care bill in the House that would strip tens of millions of people of their health insurance, raise costs for seniors, and make life a living hell for people with pre-existing conditions. He proposed an inhumane budget that would cut Meals on Wheels and PBS and critical scientific research programs....He tweets that Democrats are blocking his ability to appoint his administration, but the truth is that he's deliberately left over 75% of the open positions unfilled and Republicans control the House, the Senate, the White House and the Supreme Court.

...First and foremost, I believe Donald Trump has a history of physical violence and that electing him — not as some random county commissioner, but as President of the United States, with full knowledge of this — has normalized violence in a way that we are struggling to fully wrap our mind around...And he has started being reckless again Thursday. Just 24 hours after the congressional shooting, Trump has started right back up with his toxic rhetoric, tweeting, "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history — led by some very bad and conflicted people!"....Everything about that message that he tweeted out for the world is not just toxic, but shows how willing he is to be reckless at the worst possible time. When the President of the United States says that he is being subjected to the "single greatest witch hunt in American political history," how exactly does he expect his followers to respond? ...

That message leaves us with two options. One: he's wrong, he's lying and the message is coming from a raving lunatic who is out of touch with reality. ...Or Trump is right, and he is being subjected to the worst witch hunt ever — and in that case, we should all be alarmed at the highest possible level. ...But this is just an average day for Trump. Perhaps even more dangerous, particularly in light of Wednesday's shooting, is the second part of Trump's tweet where he says the witch hunt against him is being "led by some very bad and conflicted people."

It's this type of dehumanizing and degrading rhetoric that is dangerous — particularly since he can't back it up. Bob Mueller, a lifelong Republican and a war hero with as close to an impeccable reputation in D.C. as one can have, is leading the investigation. Is he the bad person Trump speaks of? James Comey was a longtime Republican with a strong reputation for integrity and honesty. Is he the bad person Trump is speaking of? If not them, who?..."

Words have power; words uttered by the President of the United States of America should not be blasted out without a thought to where the shrapnel will land and the damage it will cause.