Searching for conscience in Trump's Cabinet

I found this article by Matt Bai that put many of my thoughts into words.

From the article: "...

This week started with a report that Trump was now furious at the Justice Department’s special counsel, Robert Mueller, and was considering a move to get him fired —....

I guess Mueller forgot to stop by the Cabinet meeting Monday and publicly declare to the president how profoundly blessed and honored he was to have the privilege of investigating corruption and treason among some of Trump’s top campaign advisers....On social media, critics were quick to compare this spectacle to something you might see in North Korea. Except that in North Korea, aides to the Dear Leader understand that if they don’t demonstrate their allegiance, they could be dropped into a pit full of dogs, or get doused in a lethal virus....Here the worst that can happen is you might get bounced onto K Street, where you’ll earn more at some 20-hour-a-week lobbying job than the average American will see in a couple of lifetimes....

Which returns me, again, to the central mystery of Trump’s enablers in Washington. When does integrity kick in?... Sitting around that table were three former governors, the co-founder of the professional wrestling empire, a couple of billionaires, a few renowned doctors, a veteran of two previous Cabinets, and a Wall Street financier turned movie producer, among others...

It doesn’t take Carl Jung to see that Trump likes to collect elite pedigrees and establishment brands mostly so he can lord it over them. Having spent much of his life suffering the condescension of Manhattan’s financial and political aristocracy, Trump enjoys turning the tables....How do you sit there heaping praise on the president while he sets out to erode the vital institutions of government and media?...

If you’re ambivalent about respecting the process, at least respect yourself..."