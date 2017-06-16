Is Trump mentally fit to be president? Let's consult the U.S. Army's field manual on leadership - LA Times

This article has an interesting point about defining the ability to lead.

From the article: "...

"...Although there are volumes devoted to outlining criteria for psychiatric disorders, there is surprisingly little psychiatric literature defining mental capacity, even less on the particular abilities required for serving in positions of great responsibility. Despite the thousands of articles and books written on leadership, primarily in the business arena, I have found only one source where the capacities necessary for strategic leadership are clearly and comprehensively laid out: the U.S. Army’s “Field Manual 6-22 Leader Development.” ...

The Army’s field manual on leadership is an extraordinarily sophisticated document, founded in sound psychological research and psychiatric theory, as well as military practice. It articulates the core faculties that officers, including commanders, need in order to fulfill their jobs. From the manual’s 135 dense pages, I have distilled five crucial qualities:"

The author goes on to list, Trust, Discipline and Self-Control, Judgment and Critical Thinking, Self-Awareness and Empathy

If the President is the Commander in Chief of the Military, then shouldn't this source be applicable to him?