If Trump were really in league with Russia, that would be reassuring for America's civic sanity - LA Times

This is another op-ed from the LAtimes. I disagree with its findings and the conclusion drawn but I thought it was well thought out piece and worth sharing.

I disagree with the author's viewpoint. What do you think?

From the article: "...

"... is one scenario that explains Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia.

When the Manhattan businessman announced his presidential bid in the summer of 2015, Moscow perked up its ears. Here was a candidate arguing against America’s traditional world leadership role, who attacked American allies as scroungers, who wanted to make “America first” and whose amoral, transactional worldview rendered him an outlier among a crop of Reaganites. Here was a reality television show host whose outbursts made American politics – and, by extension, America – look like a foolish country. And here was a businessman who had dealings with some minor Russian oligarchs, whose understanding of Russia was limited to the glitz and glam on offer for big spenders in Moscow..."

My COMMENT: I take issue with the statement about minor Russian oligarchs...I've read and heard evidence that they are MAJOR oligarchs with ties directly to Putin.

Back to the article: "...Combined with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal loathing of Hillary Clinton (owing mostly to his paranoid belief that she orchestrated protests against him in 2011), all these factors convinced the Kremlin to intervene on Trump’s behalf through a combination of hacks, leaks and disinformation....Yet Trump is likely to be found guilty of nothing more than being an unscrupulous jerk...."