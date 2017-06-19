The Not-So-Secret Truth About the Senate GOP's Secret Health Care Bill | HuffPost

Mitch McConnell is determined to push through a health care bill that will drive up the costs of health insurance to the point millions can not afford to pay the premiums. And the ones that can afford the premiums will find insurance companies have a whole range of loop holes, pre-existing and lifetime maximums that will deny health care to those citizens with serious illnesses.

From the article:

"...Senate Republicans are hurling themselves toward passing an incredibly unpopular set of health care reforms that even they don’t understand, haven’t seen and likely won’t see until just before it hits the floor....

But as important as the legislation’s details will turn out to be, there’s a simple, fundamental, incontrovertible fact about whatever the Senate health care reform bill winds up looking like: The purpose of this bill is to dramatically scale back the safety net so wealthy people and health care companies can get a massive tax cuts....

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his handpicked cohort of backroom negotiators are advancing a measure that will look pretty much like the House legislation and do pretty much the same thing. McConnell wants a vote before July 4, and he’ll probably get it if something doesn’t alter the trajectory. There’s little Democrats can do beyond try to slow Senate business to a crawl to draw out the process and keep health care in the public eye for as long as possible...."

If this bill passes, it will the same as if they had signed their names onto death warrants for millions of Americans - those chronically ill, cancer patients, premature babies born with special needs, etc...in order to give the wealthy and corporations tax cuts. This is their priority. This is their shame.