SEE IT: John Oliver rips Donald Trump for lying to coal miners - NY Daily News

The real truth about coal and coal miners.

Alert: Adult language

From the article: "...Oliver then broke down how the job numbers Scott Pruit, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency told NBC's "Meet the Press" are "bulls---."Pruit claimed over 50,000 jobs have been added in coal and 7,000 in May. The host pointed to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that showed just 1,300 coal jobs have been added since 2016 and there were just 400 new jobs in May....

"Stop telling them that their jobs are all coming back when they're not, stop telling them that coal is clean when it isn't, and stop pretending that this isn't an industry in the middle of a painful-albeit necessary-transition. An honest conversation about coal and its miners needs to be had, and we should neither cease nor desist from having it," Oliver said.....The segment came to a close with Oliver ignoring as cease a desist order from Murray Energy CEP Bob Murray, a Trump supporter. Oliver went into accusations against Murray Energy, including employee safety and a mine collapse in 1997...."

 

