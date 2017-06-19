Pro-Trump group runs racially charged ad misquoting Obama in Ga. - NY Daily News

How low can the Republicans go? How about subterranean?

From the article: "...An outside group that supports President Trump is on the air with a racially charged ad that takes quotes from President Obama out of context to try to convince black voters not to back the Democratic candidate in a Tuesday special election.

Great America Alliance is on the radio ahead of Georgia's special House race with a spot that features audio of Obama from his first book, "Dreams From My Father," according to CNN....

The problem: Obama was quoting a Chicago barber before the early 1980s talking about Democratic machine politics in those days, not the modern Democratic Party....

This isn't the first time Republicans have tried to discourage black voters from voting Democratic, nor is it the first questionable ad to hit the airwaves immediately before this hotly contested race. Another group is airing an ad tying the Democrat in that race to last week's shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)...

The election between Democrat Jon Ossoff and former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel (R) is Tuesday..."