Why won't Donald Trump rush to tweet criticism of attacks against Muslims? - Chicago Tribune

Prejudice and the Presidency of Trump.

... the mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif., 90 minutes after the violence began. It took fewer than 12 hours from the time an EgyptAir flight went missing in May 2016 for Trump to speculate publicly that the attack was terror-related. More than a year later, it's still not clear what happened to the plane.

...About 15 hours ago, as of this writing, a man drove a van into a group of Muslims near a mosque in London. The attack, which killed one person and injured 10 others, is being treated as terror-related by authorities in Britain. Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as "every bit as sickening" as the attacks at the London Bridge and, earlier this year, on Westminster Bridge.

...Trump has not tweeted about Sunday night's attack on Muslims....

Trump's use of Twitter betrays his interests and disinterests. On Sunday, Father's Day, Trump tweeted, in order:

A two-part defense of his political success.

An outlier poll showing him as more popular than he is.

A retweet of the performers Diamond and Silk criticizing the media.

A retweet of his son critical of former president Barack Obama.

Praise for Camp David, where he spent the weekend.

And finally, a retweet of the White House's "Happy Father's Day" message that morning....

In June 2015, when a white gunman shot nine black worshipers dead at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, shortly after Trump announced his presidential candidacy, Trump tweeted about it.

The tragedy in South Carolina is incomprehensible. My deepest condolences to all.

- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2015

It was incomprehensible in the sense that murdering nine people at church is an affront to our sense of humans as rational creatures. It was entirely comprehensible in the sense that a white man who held racist views might target black people in a shooting spree.

...Trump has a presumption of guilt for Muslims that he doesn't for the white people who committed the crimes in Kansas, Portland and at the London mosque.

....Trump's presidential campaign — and therefore his presidency — relied on the idea that America was under threat from terrorism and crime, a point of view that necessarily overlapped with America's complex racial history. That's the other reason Trump highlights terrorist acts by Muslims and ignores those against them: He has reaped political rewards from it.

Trump views terrorism through a very particular lens, and he won the presidency by articulating that lens. That it's reflected in his Twitter account, then, is not a surprise...."

A national disgrace....