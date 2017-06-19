White House reporters fume over off-camera briefings

The role of the Press Secretary is inform the press about the President's policies and answer questions. The role of the press is ask questions about policies and report these to the American people.

It seems Trump and associates don't believe they have to respond to the public that elected them.

From the article: "....Spicer conducted an off-camera briefing with reporters on Monday in which the press was told it could not film or broadcast audio of the proceedings. Spicer conducted the last on-camera briefing last Monday....

"The White House press secretary is getting to a point where he's just kind of useless," CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta said after the briefing. "If they're getting to this point where he's not going to answer questions or go on camera or have audio, why are we even having these briefings or gaggles in the first place?"...

There are days where we decide that the president's voice should be the one who speaks for the administration," Spicer said....

However, there is no opportunity on those occasions for reporters to question President Trump or his administration officials...."

The message I am getting from Trump is a middle finger with the words FU