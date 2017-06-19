In secret Obamacare repeal bill, Senate Republicans plan even harsher cuts to Medicaid than House GOP - LA Times

The Republicans have a surprise for the American people and it's not nice.

From the article: "....

In the all-out quest for ways to strip health coverage from millions of people in order to deliver a huge tax cut to the richest Americans, Senate Republicans have been regarded as more moderate than their House colleagues. But a proposal leaked from the Senate GOP’s closed-door drafting sessions on an Obamacare repeal bill may put that notion to rest: The Senate is contemplating a change in Medicaid that would cut it even more than the $830-billion proposed by the House....The difference would produce a massively larger cut in Medicaid than the House bill. That’s remarkable, because the House bill would drive 14 million people out of Medicaid by 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The Senate version, which hasn’t been presented in its entirely to the CBO because it’s still being worked on in secret, is certain to cost many more Americans their coverage...."

The Republicans are focused on giving to the wealthy and corporations and taking from 99 percent of the American citizens, especially the ill, elderly and needy. What jolly good guys are these!