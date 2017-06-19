The Supreme Court has a chance to restore democracy to redistricting | Editorials | Dallas News

From the Dallas Morning News an excellent article about the case coming to the Supreme Court about district election maps.

From the case: "...

Courts have rejected district election maps on grounds they were drawn outlandishly to disadvantage minority voters. However, the court has never turned down a map drawn to give an advantage to a political party. That's what makes this case so consequential. Political parties routinely draw maps that either concentrate or dilute the other party's voters to create safe districts for their own incumbents. The court should take this opportunity to end this practice....

The case before the court is Gill v. Whitford, which grew out of election results in 2010 that gave Republicans control of Wisconsin's government. GOP lawmakers immediately drew a map for the state assembly that helped Republicans turn razor close statewide vote totals into lopsided legislative majorities....

We hope the Supreme Court will put an end to redistricting processes that effectively allow elected representatives to pick their constituents and to be less responsive to the concerns of political minorities in their districts....

Democracy fails when politicians rig the system before the first vote is cast. Democracy works when people have choices..."

I agree.