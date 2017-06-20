Tech Leaders Met With Trump, And The Looks On Their Faces Said It All | HuffPost

Newsvine

Tech Leaders Met With Trump, And The Looks On Their Faces Said It All

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words.

What do you imagine he's thinking?

My guess is, "I can't believe I went through all this trouble to come here only to be forced to listen to all his ignorant, arrogant BS."

What's yours?

 

From the article: "...

The leaders of some of the world’s biggest tech companies met with President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, but it didn’t look like a happy little get-together. It looked more like only one person wanted to be there.

Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, IBM’s Ginni Rometty, Oracle’s Safra Catz, Intel’s Brian Krzanich and more attended the summit to discuss modernizing the technology that runs the U.S. government...."

