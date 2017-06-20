Newsvine

Putin Could 'Crack' NATO Under Trump, Warns Former U.S. Ambassador

A 70 year old institution that Trump could destroy in less than a year.

"..."I suspect [Putin] sees an opportunity to do what military force alone could never do, and that is crack the NATO alliance,” Doug Lute, the former U.S. ambassador to NATO in the Obama administration, said on Sunday....

“If he can crack it politically, or if he can provoke internal fissures inside the alliance,” Lute said during an interview on ABC News show This Week on Sunday, “then Putin sees an enormous opportunity to achieve a long-standing Russian goal.”... 

Considering the president’s rhetoric and growing divisions, Lute said, America’s “allies are sort of whipsawed between key advisers and the president himself, and wonder, I think, ‘Who actually speaks for this administration?’”..."

