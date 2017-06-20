From The White House To Capitol Hill, Republicans Embrace Secrecy | HuffPost

This administration is functioning more and more like a banana republic. Having reporters sit in blacked out rooms? Come on.

From the article: "...

Secrecy from any White House is alarming. But it is especially notable for Trump, whose extensive career in real estate could expose him to numerous potential conflicts of interest....

When Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, he refused to answer questions about whether he advised Trump to fire FBI Director James Comey. Sessions cited Trump’s right to invoke executive privilege to justify his refusal to answer questions, even though Trump hadn’t actually invoked the privilege.

In a departure from the Obama administration, the White House has also declined to release its visitor logs, blocking the public from seeing who is meeting with top government officials. The secrecy has even extended to the smallest details of the presidency, as the White House has declined to release Trump’s weekend golf partners and hasn’t even acknowledged the president is playing. While Trump golfed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February, reporters were stuck in a room with blacked-out windows...."