Sean Hannity Likens Russia Probe To Birther Conspiracy | HuffPost

Hannity has no shame. There is ample evidence to convene a special counsel to investigate Trump campaign members and why they lied about meeting Russians, why do they are paid money paid by foreign nations and nationals, why did Kushner request the use of Russian communications speak directly with Russia without our government officials knownledge among many other proven issues.

Hanity is grasping at vapor when he compares those that without evidence lied about Obama's birth. If Fox wants to be taken seriously, they had better get him off the air...and fast.

From the article: "...In an effort to discredit the investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, Fox News host Sean Hannity compared the probe to conspiracy theories questioning where former President Barack Obama was born.

“This has now become, like, Russia-Trump conspiracy ― birther conspiracies, you know? Sort of truthers,” Hannity said Monday on his show...."