Jared Kushner is heading to Israel for peace negotiations

The sorry state of US Foreign Policy. A thirty something year old man with no experience in diplomacy or internal relations except for meeting with Russian bankers is sent as an official representative of the President of the United States of America.

This is pathetic and potentially dangerous delegation of authority by the President. It's like telling Dennis Rodman since he's in North Korea why doesn't he negotiate a treaty between N. Korea and Japan. He's almost as qualified as Jared. Come on, Kushner doesn't have the experience to arbitrate a playground dispute between fifth graders or the ability to direct two lanes of traffic at a Mardi Gras Parade much less the complexities between Israeli and Palestine.

From the article: "...President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is scheduled to travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Wednesday for meetings that the White House says are aimed at “achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians...."