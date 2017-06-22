Police Haul Off Protesters, Some With Disabilities, From Mitch McConnell's Office | HuffPost

A message from Mitch McConnell...

"...

Capitol Police forcibly removed protesters gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on Thursday, with at least one photo showing drops of blood on the hallway floor.

The crowd was protesting the health care bill that Senate Republicans had written in secret at McConnell’s direction. Judging by photos and video from reporters, the senator’s staffers didn’t appreciate their presence.

Police reportedly arrested more than 20 protesters, many of whom were in wheelchairs and on respirators...."

Really...he really needed to do that???