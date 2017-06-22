Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 4 Seeds: 295 Comments: 867 Since: Mar 2017

Trump Says He Doesn't Want Poor People In Charge Of The Economy | HuffPost

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

From the article: "...President Donald Trump, addressing criticism that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and others in his Cabinet are too rich, said at an Iowa rally Wednesday that he doesn’t want poor people in charge of the economy... The sheer wealth in the Trump administration has been the subject of frequent news coverage, and many of his appointees faced significant opposition from lawmakers who dubbed the group a “cabinet of billionaires.”..."

 

Trump has effectively put corporations in charge of our government. And the policies they are pushing....by the corporations and for the corporations and screw the rest of us.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor