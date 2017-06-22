Trump Says He Doesn't Want Poor People In Charge Of The Economy | HuffPost

From the article: "...President Donald Trump, addressing criticism that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and others in his Cabinet are too rich, said at an Iowa rally Wednesday that he doesn’t want poor people in charge of the economy... The sheer wealth in the Trump administration has been the subject of frequent news coverage, and many of his appointees faced significant opposition from lawmakers who dubbed the group a “cabinet of billionaires.”..."

Trump has effectively put corporations in charge of our government. And the policies they are pushing....by the corporations and for the corporations and screw the rest of us.