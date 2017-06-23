News outlets 'banned from filming' Jared Kushner during visit to Israel

What are they hiding?

From the article: "

"...Journalists were ordered not to photograph Jared Kushner while he is in Israel on a quick visit trying to broker a peace deal for father-in-law Donald Trump.

It is unclear at this time who gave the order, but reports indicate that an Associated Press cameraman was prevented from filming Mr Kushner's arrival at the office of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu.

Another cameraman wastold to delete the memory card in his camera, which reportedly contained images of Mr Kushner's arrival and from Mr Netanyahu's office.

There is no indication this was for security reasons or whether it was US or Israeli authorities gave the order...."

Isn't the America's tax dollars paying for his trip?