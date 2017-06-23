Donald Trump appointee once called Obama a 'Kenyan creampuff' and Facebook boss a 'self-hating Jew'

Another example of Trump judgement.

From the article: "...A senior US Energy Department official appointed by the Trump administration once described Barack Obama as a “Kenyan creampuff”, Mark Zuckerberg as an “arrogant, self-hating Jew” and climate scientists as “cultists” and “nuts”, according to a report.

William C Bradford, director of the Department’s Office of Indian Energy, also appeared to believe Mr Obama might refuse to step down after his two terms of office, asking “what will we do? Is a military coup the only answer?"... In February 2016, after Mark Zuckerberg said people should not vote for Mr Trump, Mr Bradford asked: “Who is this little arrogant self-hating Jew to tell anyone for whom to vote”.

It also appears Mr Bradford is very much a member of the climate science denial wing of the Trump administration.

“Soon, ‘climate change’ cultists will be pitied as the nuts they always were,” he tweeted.

Other messages included one saying the controversial decision to intern Japanese Americans during World War II was “necessary”..."

How can one man find so many unqualified, irrational, bigoted man and women? And when he does, he believes they deserve to run our government? WTF.