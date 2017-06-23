White House fills usher spot with Trump hotel staffer

Trump patronage.

From the article: "...

The White House announced Friday that it would be filling the role of White House chief usher with a Trump International Hotel employee.

Timothy Harleth was named the new White House chief usher in an announcement from the office of first lady Melania Trump. Harleth will oversee more than 90 White House residence staff members in the position.... The news follows the White House firing chief usher Angella Reid in May. Reid was the first woman and second African-American to hold the job...."