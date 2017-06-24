The Head Of Trump's Voter Integrity Probe Just Got Sanctioned For A Lack Of Integrity | HuffPost

Cuckoos of a feather...

From the article: "...The ruling came in connection with a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union over a Kansas law requiring people to prove their citizenship when they register to vote. As part of the lawsuit, the ACLU sought documents Kobach was photographed holding when he met with Trump in November that contained proposed changes to the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.... Kobach argued the documents were not relevant to the lawsuit, but the ACLU argued they were because Kobach’s proposal of amendments to federal voter registration law signaled he did not have the authority to implement a proof of citizenship requirement.... To deter defense counsel and other members of the bar from deliberately attempting to mislead the court in the future, and to somewhat compensate the court for the ‘costs imposed on the judicial system’ through the undersigned’s time spent discovering defendant’s misrepresentations and bringing the same to light, the court fines defendant $1,000,” he wrote....

Kobach has pushed some of the most restrictive voting and immigration policies in the country in his state and has been tapped by Trump to lead a federal probe into election integrity. He is also running for governor of Kansas..."