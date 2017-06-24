Sally Yates rips Jeff Sessions for criminal justice reform stance - NY Daily News

Wouldn't it be great if Sally Yates ran for President? Sorry...just thinking...sigh...this is report on Sally Yates calling Sessions on his policy. Many in Alabama feel his policies were fashioned to tilt the law into a prejudice that those with skin unlike Sessions are a threat.

From the article:" ....

"...Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates resurfaced on Friday to criticize the Department of Justice’s stance on criminal justice reform....In a Washington Post op-ed, Yates condemns Attorney General Jeff Sessions for reinstating mandatory drug sentences and accused him of “stoking fear ... (that) the United States is gripped by a rising epidemic of violent crime that can only be cured by putting more drug offenders in jail for more time.”

Yates, her piece titled “Making America scared again won’t make us safer,” took umbrage with Sessions’ assertions that longer prison sentences will lead to a significant reduction in crime.

“While there is always room to debate the most effective approach to criminal justice, that debate should be based on facts, not fear. It’s time to move past the campaign-style rhetoric of being ‘tough’ or ‘soft’ on crime. Justice and the safety of our communities depend on it,” she wrote..."