Senate GOP updates health care bill to include 6-month lockout for uninsured

McConnell working on the Health Care Plan just suggested something that made it worse.

From the article: "...

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday updated the health care bill he is whipping votes for to penalize people who do not have insurance and wish to purchase it on the exchanges.

The new bill says that people who have lacked insurance coverage for 63 days or more must wait six months before reentering the marketplace. This change is meant to prevent a “death spiral” of healthy people waiting until they become sick to buy insurance, driving up costs for everyone. The Senate health care bill gets rid of Obamacare’s individual mandate that requires everyone to purchase health insurance or pay a fine...."