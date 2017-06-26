Fox News Figureheads Suggest Trump Campaign Collusion With Russia Would Not Be Illegal

I had a little (okay minuscule really) hope Fox would rise up and join the legitimate news services but no......

From the article: "....

A Fox News panelist made the case Sunday that the Trump campaign did not commit a crime if it colluded with Russia in the country's alleged interference in the U.S. election that went favor of President Donald Trump.

During a panel on Fox News Sunday former Washington D.C. managing editor Brit Hume echoed several Fox hosts and contributors who have spoken over the past month.

People who work on the network have continued to raise the argument over whether such collusion would represent a crime, though several election law attorneys have said it could be.

“Can anybody identify the crime? Collusion, while it would be obviously alarming and highly inappropriate for the Trump campaign, of which there is no evidence by the way, of colluding with the Russians,” said Hume, “It's not a crime.”... One definition of collusion is a secret understanding between two parties to gain something illegally...."

Already with a defense for Trump?