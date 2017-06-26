Ivanka Trump has a lot to learn (Opinion) - CNN.com

From the article: "...

Ivanka Trump made an interesting statement to "Fox and Friends" in an interview that aired Monday: She tries "to stay out of politics."

It's a strange thing, for a woman whose current job title is "adviser to the President of the United States." ...That's a fine position if she were still simply a business owner or real estate tycoon or an average American with a few issues that really motivate her but generally couldn't care less about what happens in Washington. But it's not a fine position for someone who works in the White House. It's insulting -- to the American people, to the office of the presidency, to the entire concept of public service.... The presidency is not just about power, and advisers to the President -- whether that President is Republican or Democratic -- should not be motivated primarily by pet projects, and (in some cases) proximity to power and the potential for personal gain...

Trump, who has spent most of her career working in the family business, can simultaneously be a bright young woman and also ridiculously unqualified for the role she now occupies (ditto for her husband, to whom the job of White House Innovations Director came only as a result of nepotism)...It's fine for Ivanka Trump to stay out of politics -- and if the budget fiasco is any indication, perhaps she should. But that, by definition, means she should stay out of the Trump administration..."