This is a copy of comments from a seed I posted. I wanted to report the AirWingMarine comment but there wasn't a report button that I could find. I am relatively new to NewsVine and if there's another way, I couldn't find it.
I know it's easy to get upset posting when you feel adamant about the issues. I have had to take breaks when my comments got a little too snarky. In full disclosure, I was once warned by an administrator for a comment I made early on NV. That's when I took a several weeks long break in order to get some perspective about why I was posting and what I hoped to achieve. I believe this poster and administrator needs some time to reflect about his/her position and review the code. But I don't know to bring this to anyone's attention when the Administrator of the Nation doesn't have a report button.
This isn't the first comment from this nation and certainly not from AirWingMarine that I have wanted to report, but this time I'm not going to be bullied. NV, is there a way to report an Administrator?
11 comments from 4 peopleBlock Gated Nation
Membership
MemberAdminPendingInvitedBlockedApplyAcceptJoin
View
AirWingMarineAdmin11 hours ago
-
- NEW
apparently it's CNN who has a lot to learn:
http://www.thewrap.com/three-cnn-employees-resign-retracted-story-russia-ties/
- ReplyAirWingMarineAdmin2 hours ago
- #1.4
-
- NEW
In reply to: Dottie Kay's Thoughts #1.1
CNN cannot even spell integrity let alone practice it. And I don't give a @!$%# WHAT you call this piece of @!$%# article, it's not an opinion piece it's a HIT PIECE on the family of the President of the United States. And you're calling it an opinion piec e proves without equivocation that you have zero integrity as well.
Carry on
· AirWingMarineAdmin2 hours ago
In reply to: Dottie Kay's Thoughts #1.3
Sorry but that's just not true.
Yeah it's totally true:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOtZvoX0q0k
http://thefederalistpapers.org/us/more-fake-news-cnn-busted-again
http://www.dailywire.com/news/17150/credibility-crisis-after-beheading-piece-sht-trump-john-nolte
http://www.newsweek.com/cnn-trump-russia-fake-news-628984
Dottie Kay's ThoughtsAuthoran hour ago
- #1.6
-
- NEW
In reply to: AirWingMarine #1.4
Attack the messenger...poor form Marine.
- ShareAirWingMarineAdmin57 minutes ago
-
In reply to: Dottie Kay's Thoughts #1.6
Shut the @!$%# up bitch, you ARE the messenger.
Dottie Kay's ThoughtsAuthor6 minutes ago
- #1.10
- NEW
In reply to: AirWingMarine #1.7
Well, I guess I know you aren't an officer and a gentleman.
Newsvine Code of Honor
Updated Monday, December 3, 2014: Amended to address Nation Admins, et al. Blog Post
- Above All Else, Respect Others Link
Address issues and arguments and refrain from making personal attacks. If you see something disrespectful or inappropriate, report it - rather than further inflaming the situation.
- Adding a personal attack to an otherwise valuable comment or article serves only to render that contribution invalid in its entirety. Such content is subject to moderation. Link
- Harassment and/or intimidation of others on Newsvine will not be tolerated, and patterns of such behavior may result in account cancelation. Link
- As a Nation Admin, you are responsible for building a respectful community of your own and to discourage personal attacks and harassment. Link
Illustration: http://www.publicdomainpictures.net/view-image.php?image=198698&picture=vintage-book-illustration