Sticks, stones and words....

This is a copy of comments from a seed I posted. I wanted to report the AirWingMarine comment but there wasn't a report button that I could find. I am relatively new to NewsVine and if there's another way, I couldn't find it.

I know it's easy to get upset posting when you feel adamant about the issues. I have had to take breaks when my comments got a little too snarky. In full disclosure, I was once warned by an administrator for a comment I made early on NV. That's when I took a several weeks long break in order to get some perspective about why I was posting and what I hoped to achieve. I believe this poster and administrator needs some time to reflect about his/her position and review the code. But I don't know to bring this to anyone's attention when the Administrator of the Nation doesn't have a report button.

This isn't the first comment from this nation and certainly not from AirWingMarine that I have wanted to report, but this time I'm not going to be bullied. NV, is there a way to report an Administrator?

AirWingMarine Admin



apparently it's CNN who has a lot to learn:

http://www.thewrap.com/three-cnn-employees-resign-retracted-story-russia-ties/

CNN cannot even spell integrity let alone practice it. And I don't give a @!$%# WHAT you call this piece of @!$%# article, it's not an opinion piece it's a HIT PIECE on the family of the President of the United States. And you're calling it an opinion piec e proves without equivocation that you have zero integrity as well.

Carry on

Sorry but that's just not true.

Yeah it's totally true:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOtZvoX0q0k

http://thefederalistpapers.org/us/more-fake-news-cnn-busted-again

http://www.dailywire.com/news/17150/credibility-crisis-after-beheading-piece-sht-trump-john-nolte

http://www.newsweek.com/cnn-trump-russia-fake-news-628984

Attack the messenger...poor form Marine.

Shut the @!$%# up bitch, you ARE the messenger.

Well, I guess I know you aren't an officer and a gentleman.

Newsvine Code of Honor

Updated Monday, December 3, 2014: Amended to address Nation Admins, et al. Blog Post

Above All Else, Respect Others Link

Address issues and arguments and refrain from making personal attacks. If you see something disrespectful or inappropriate, report it - rather than further inflaming the situation.

Adding a personal attack to an otherwise valuable comment or article serves only to render that contribution invalid in its entirety. Such content is subject to moderation. Link Harassment and/or intimidation of others on Newsvine will not be tolerated, and patterns of such behavior may result in account cancelation. Link As a Nation Admin, you are responsible for building a respectful community of your own and to discourage personal attacks and harassment. Link

