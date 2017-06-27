Elizabeth Warren Calls For Democrats To Embrace Single-Payer Health Care | HuffPost

From the article: "...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says it’s time for Democrats to run on single-payer health care across the country... “Now it’s time for the next step. And the next step is single payer,” she said.

Warren’s comments represent a shift to her position on the U.S. health care system. In March, she said her support for switching to single-payer ― in which the government handles coverage of health care costs, rather than insurance companies ― would depend on whether Democrats could find Republican lawmakers willing to help fix the Affordable Care Act passed under Obama.... In her Journal interview, Warren called on Democrats to ditch half-measures and commit to progressive policies that they believe in.

“It’s not like we’re trying to sell stuff that people don’t want. … It’s not that at all,” she said. “It’s that we haven’t gotten up there and been as clear about our values as we should be, or as clear and concrete about how we’re going to get there.”..."

I love E. Warren.