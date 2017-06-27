Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

Sean Hannity Says He And Newt Gingrich Have Been 'Sole Voiceâ Of âSanity In The Mediaâ | HuffPost

Your laugh for a Tuesday brought to you by two of the loudest and most ignorant of men that love to hear themselves talk.

From the article: "....Fox News host Sean Hannity holds himself and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) in extremely high regard.

During his show Monday night, Hannity had a discussion with Gingrich about how the duo has been covering the investigations and scandals of Donald Trump’s administration.

“I kinda feel in many ways we’ve been ― and you’ve been included in this and you’ve been an enormous help with great analysis ― we’ve almost been a sole voice here of sanity in the media,” Hannity said....

