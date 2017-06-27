Sally Yates: Trump administration behavior 'should be alarming to us as a country'

A straight talking woman tells it like it is.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates slammed the Trump administration on Tuesday for ignoring legal and political norms, arguing that concerns about President Trump's conduct should go much deeper than whether he committed an impeachable offense.

"Surely [criminality is] not our bar. That's not the standard of conduct that we're looking for from our president or our administration," she said in a sweeping panel discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival.... Yates said that she had "total confidence" in special counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed in May to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into Russian election meddling, possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin and the circumstances around the firing of former FBI Director James Comey....

But Mueller's primary responsibility is to look into possible criminal conduct that could be used for prosecution, she said, and does not include scrutiny of less serious examples of troubling behavior by administration officials.

"There are facts here that should be alarming to us as a country that falls short of facts that would establish a basis for impeachment or for prosecution," Yates said....In the Tuesday panel discussion, Yates also criticized what she called a "toxic swirl" of false and inaccurate statements driving political dialogue in the U.S. and voiced concern over increasing criticism from the right of Mueller.

"I know Bob Mueller, and folks ought to have tremendous confidence in him," Yates said. "I mean, he is just the consummate professional. He's going to call it like he sees it. He's going to do this the right way."...