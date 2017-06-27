Reporter Challenges Sarah Huckabee Sanders After She Rants About 'Constant Barrage Of Fake News' | HuffPost

Let me see, she goes in front of honest, hard-working reporters and calls them liars, smears their profession accuses them of doing exactly what the WH does then gets all defensive when called on it.

...In the White House’s first public, on-camera press briefing in a week, Sanders took her first question from a reporter from Trump-friendly Breitbart News who asked her to comment on three CNN reporters resigning after retracting a story about a Trump transition official.

Sanders then railed against “the constant barrage of fake news directed at this president,” and encouraged reporters and the American public to watch “a video circulating now, whether it’s accurate or not, I don’t know.”

Sanders continued to chide reporters for using “unnamed sources, sometimes stories with no sources at all” ― though White House officials often ask to be anonymous when providing even routine information. She also admonished reporters for covering “this Russia/Trump hoax.”

....Brian Karem, editor of the Montgomery County Sentinel, based outside Washington D.C., interrupted Sanders, noting that the White House should be held to the same standards.

“Come on. You’re inflaming everybody right here and right now with those words,” he said.“This administration has done that as well. Why in the name of heavens? Any one of us are replaceable, and any one of us, if we don’t get it right, the audience has the opportunity to turn the channel or not read us,” he continued, pointing to the reporters assembled in the briefing room.

“... We’re here to ask you questions. You’re here to provide the answers, and what you just did is inflammatory to people all over the country who look at it and say, ‘See, once again, the president’s right, and everybody else out here is fake media.’ And everybody in this room is only trying to do their job.”..."