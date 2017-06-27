What The Grenfell Fire Could Teach Trump | HuffPost

It could have been prevented.

From the article: "...

...At least 79 people died in London’s Grenfell Tower this month, in an inferno that safety experts have blamed largely on the cheap, flammable cladding used to wrap the high-rise apartment building.

“Those who mock health and safety, regulations and red tape need to take a hard look at the consequences of cutting these and ask themselves whether Grenfell Tower is a price worth paying,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote last week in an op-ed on the disaster.

Khan may as well have been writing for an American audience.

Since assuming office in January, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have led an assault on the regulatory state. They have dismantled health and safety rules, frozen others before they can be implemented, and taken steps to assure that new ones won’t be pursued — all in the name of unshackling businesses and spurring job growth.....

Before the Grenfell Tower disaster, British regulators apparently made the calculation that the financial cost of safer building designs outweighed the potential fire dangers. Unlike other European countries, the British government allowed developers to swathe entire high-rises in combustible cladding, even though experts warned against the hazards. Over the years, politicians from both the Labour and Conservative parties also helped loosen fire-safety regulations at the urging of builders.

Trump and congressional Republicans are making similar calculations here.... Trump has gone so far as to propose abolishing the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, the federal watchdog tasked with investigating disasters like the West, Texas, fertilizer plant explosion in 2013, and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010... When it comes to fire safety, the Trump administration is limited if it wants to pare back regulations, since they’re mostly enforced on the local level. But even on this issue, Trump has made his feelings clear. While on the campaign trail last year, he explicitly complained about fire codes, which limit room occupancy to prevent mass deaths. He claimed Democratic fire marshals were unfairly enforcing the codes against his campaign out of political motivation.

“This is why our country doesn’t work,” Trump said at a July event in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “We have a fire marshal that said, ‘Oh, we can’t allow more people.’ It really is so unfair to the people. I’m so sorry. I have to apologize. But it’s not my fault.".."