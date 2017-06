Trump's tweets have been examples of FAKE Trumpian news...now here's an example of FAKE Trumpian math.

From the article: "....FACT,” read the White House tweet shared by the president. “When #Obamacare was signed, CBO estimated that 23M would be covered in 2017. They were off by 100%. Only 10.3M people are covered.”...

NO, the fact is that if they were off 100% then NO ONE would have been covered.