Only About A Third Of Republicans Believe Voting Should Be As Easy As Possible | HuffPost

Voting. Every eligible American should vote. I would imagine most citizens agree. But then comes the qualifiers....

From the article: "...

"...Charles Stewart, a political science professor at MIT who has studied public opinion about voting, said the results of the Pew survey are consistent with recent trends.

“Conservatives tend to be more distrustful of others, on average, tend to think that democracy can get out of hand, more readily than liberals do. That’s regularly shown up in answers to questions about extending the franchise,” he told HuffPost.

While there isn’t scientific evidence yet, Stewart pointed to an increase in partisan attitudes toward voting since 2010, “with this belief that certain types of election reforms will wildly expand the franchise or kind of control it so only the right people vote, ‘it’s us versus them.’”

I'm going to interrupt at this point. This is what I keep hearing both spoken and unspoken, "it's us versus them." America is a WE folks.

Back to the article: “..."There’s a strategic idea that if more people vote, that’ll help Democrats, and if fewer people vote, that’ll help Republicans,” he said, adding that research indicates the effects of voter ID laws or Election Day registration in that regard are “relatively small.”

The Pew survey also shows 79 percent of African Americans believe voting should be as easy as possible while 54 percent of whites say the same....Hispanics in the survey also favored making it easier to vote, 64 percent to 35 percent.

Allegra Chapman, director of voting and elections at Common Cause, attributed the attitudes toward voter access to past efforts to restrict the franchise.

“When voters ― whether Dems, Blacks, or otherwise ― see repeated rollbacks, the response is to push back against that, to ensure just the opposite ― that instead of rolling back the right to vote what’s needed is greater access,” she wrote in an email. “I suppose Black voters favor making the system more accessible because they’ve seen or heard stories from family members about how hard it was to gain that right and, significantly, to preserve it. Some suffered blood, sweat, and tears for that right; others lost their lives. Voting, in light of that past, becomes a sacred right, and one that can’t be limited ever again.”

Some states are considering measures such as automatic voter registration and changes to same-day voter registration that could dramatically affect young voters. Attitudes toward voting access also vary by age, the survey shows. While 71 percent of voters between 18 and 29 said voting should be as easy as possible, just 54 percent of respondents over 65 said the same...."